Morgan Stanley Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $98.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Bunge stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

