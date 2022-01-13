Morgan Stanley Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.94.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,106.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,065.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.