Morgan Stanley Downgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Equal Weight

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $903.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

