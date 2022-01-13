Morgan Stanley Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $149.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.14.

TMUS stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

