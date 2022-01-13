Morgan Stanley Trims Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Target Price to 670.00

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 720.00 to 670.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.
Shares of PSO opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
