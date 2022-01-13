Morgan Stanley Trims Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Target Price to 670.00

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 720.00 to 670.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of PSO opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pearson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

