MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.37 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $100.21 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.