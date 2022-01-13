Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Myomo stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

