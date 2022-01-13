NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

