Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.95. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 13,125 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $237.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

