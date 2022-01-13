National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PSI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$12.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.35.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.