National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.