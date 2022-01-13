National Bankshares Boosts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$14.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.40.

TSE PSI opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$12.58.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

