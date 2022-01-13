National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.45 Million

Brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $68.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.49 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $297.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $299.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $307.92 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $339.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

NHI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. 198,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,420. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

