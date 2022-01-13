Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE NLS opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

