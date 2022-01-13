Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.89. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,755. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. Navient has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

