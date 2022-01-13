NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.44

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.44 and traded as high as $41.61. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 120,769 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

