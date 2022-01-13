NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $215.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96), with a volume of 242063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50 ($2.97).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.93) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.93) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.62) to GBX 310 ($4.21) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.55) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.65).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £672.17 million and a PE ratio of 62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.27.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.