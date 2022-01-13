NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 739599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.