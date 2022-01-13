NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,040 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $100,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in NetEase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $35,844,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.68. 16,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,067. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

