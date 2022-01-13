Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.50.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $537.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.79. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

