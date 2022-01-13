Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $531.40. 64,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. The company has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

