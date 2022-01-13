NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 488,855 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $931.58 million, a PE ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.