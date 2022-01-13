New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

