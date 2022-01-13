New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brady by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 116.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

