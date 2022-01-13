New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 106.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $171,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,074 shares of company stock worth $7,376,778. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OM stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

