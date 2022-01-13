New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,386. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

