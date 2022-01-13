New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,582 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

