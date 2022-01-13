New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 158,454 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

