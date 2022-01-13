New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,888 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

