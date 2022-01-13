Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $164.20 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

