Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.