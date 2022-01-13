Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

