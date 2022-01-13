Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,445 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

