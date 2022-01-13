Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,771 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in Bunge by 87.5% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

