Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

