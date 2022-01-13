NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.64.

NIO stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. NIO has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

