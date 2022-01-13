Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 853.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.37. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

