NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

