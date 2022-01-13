NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $250.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

