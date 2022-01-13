NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 24,193 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $328.20 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $330.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.85 and a 200 day moving average of $280.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

