NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 61,800 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.