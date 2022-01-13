NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 89,957 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89,957 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

CI opened at $238.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

