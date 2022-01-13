NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 196,421 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

