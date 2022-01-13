NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151,387 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

