Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $165,583 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

