Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Critical Review

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novanta and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 9.53 $44.52 million $1.38 114.56 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 16.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -90.08

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

