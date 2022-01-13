NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Up 3.1%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 12,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get NSK alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.