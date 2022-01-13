NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. 278,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,310,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $300.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

