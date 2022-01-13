NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.