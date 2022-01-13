NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

NYSE:MDT remained flat at $$108.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 66,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,072. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

